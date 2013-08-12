Report: Manziel participated in two more autograph sessions

Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel participated in two previously unreported mass autograph sessions -- at least 1,500 signatures in each -- for memorabilia dealers earlier this year, ESPN's Outside The Lines reported Monday night. The report indicates nothing about whether Manziel was paid for the sessions, which would jeopardize his eligibility. However, the latest report further establishes the emerging pattern of Manziel flooding the memorabilia market with his signature in the wake of winning the Heisman Trophy.