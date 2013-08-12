Report: Manziel participated in two more autograph sessions

Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel participated in two previously unreported mass autograph sessions -- at least 1,500 signatures in each -- for memorabilia dealers earlier this year, ESPN's Outside The Lines reported Monday night. The report indicates nothing about whether Manziel was paid for the sessions, which would jeopardize his eligibility. However, the latest report further establishes the emerging pattern of Manziel flooding the memorabilia market with his signature in the wake of winning the Heisman Trophy.
The NCAA is investigating whether Manziel violated bylaw 12.5.2.1, which prohibits accepting money for promoting or advertising the commercial sale of a product or service.
Manziel reportedly signed for a dealer in South Florida after the BCS National Championship Game in January, and for another in Houston later that month. Those sessions were organized by dealer Kevin Freistat and were separate from four other previously reported sessions. Thus far, ESPN sources have suggested Manziel engaged in six autograph sessions for three dealers in three different states in less than a month.
Manziel has not commented publicly on any of the alleged autograph sessions. His attorney, Jim Darnell, has said he believes Manziel will be permitted to play in Texas A&M's season opener against Rice on Aug. 31.