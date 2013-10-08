Report: Mack Brown not expected to coach Texas next season

Published: Oct 08, 2013 at 06:37 AM
Mack-Brown-131008-TOS.jpg

The Texas athletic department has enough palace intrigue to fill a couple episodes of "Scandal," with its three marquee sports in decline, enough money to match the GDP of a small country, and a search for a new athletic director to oversee men's sports that will serve as the latest battleground between the university president and the state's governor with the Board of Trustees serving as his proxy.

But the biggest takeaway from a comprehensive SI.com report is the underwhelming state of the Longhorn football program and that head coach Mack Brown seems highly unlikely to lead it beyond this season.

Things we learned in Week 6

marcus-mariota-131006-il.jpg

From Marcus Mariota's seven-TD performance to freshman Jameis Winston's KO of Maryland, here are 40 things we learned about Week 6 in college football. **More ...**

"I'm not sure he wants to work for another athletic director. My guess is this is his last season," a source said.

Brown has been excoriated over the last four seasons as UT has failed to compete for the Big 12 or BCS titles, lost three consecutive games to rival Oklahoma, seen in-state rival Texas A&M take the SEC by storm, missed badly in its recruitment of quarterbacks, and failed to maximize the talent on the roster.

"In the state of Texas, it's a crime that they don't do better in terms of talent," an NFL scout said. "They don't look very talented this year. Where's the Derrick Johnson? They have a guy here and one there. They used to have the whole secondary and linebackers full of guys. They don't have any linebackers or offensive linemen."

That assessment was proven correct in the 31-30 win at Iowa State, as UT allowed 201 rushing yards in its first game without starting linebacker Jordan Hicks (torn Achilles). In an attempt to shore up that unit ahead of Saturday's Red River Rivarly game against the Sooners in Dallas, sophomore Dalton Santos will start at middle linebacker with Steve Edmond moving outside.

Insinuations that Brown will be out at season's end are certainly not new, but SI.com lays out the on-going clash between University president Bill Powers and Gov. Rick Perry, a former Texas A&M Yell Leader. Factor in the turmoil between Powers and the four trustees all appointed by Perry, as documented by Orangebloods.com, and it could have a major effect on the hiring of a new athletic director, who will in turn be responsible for identifying Brown's successor.

That toxic dynamic, along with the significant media obligations required of UT's head coach, could make the UT job less appealing to top candidates. However, its vast resources -- financially, its facilities and on the recruiting trail, specifically -- should trump those concerns.

And if the Longhorn Network ever needs programming, there's a soap opera already on campus just waiting to be filmed.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.