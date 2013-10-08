Report: Mack Brown not expected to coach Texas next season

Insinuations that Brown will be out at season's end are certainly not new, but SI.com lays out the on-going clash between University president Bill Powers and Gov. Rick Perry, a former Texas A&M Yell Leader. Factor in the turmoil between Powers and the four trustees all appointed by Perry, as documented by Orangebloods.com, and it could have a major effect on the hiring of a new athletic director, who will in turn be responsible for identifying Brown's successor.