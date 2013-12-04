Report: LSU's Zach Mettenberger to miss bowl with ACL tear

Mettenberger is one of the top quarterback prospects available for the 2014 NFL Draft, though projections on where he could be picked have varied. The report cites "two high-ranking NFL personnel sources" as saying that, before the injury, Mettenberger would have been drafted by the midpoint of the first round. If Mettenberger undergoes surgery to repair his ACL in the coming weeks, as the report indicates, normal recovery time from that injury would preclude him from playing in the Senior Bowl. He also would not be a full participant in the NFL Scouting Combine in February.