Report: LSU running back Alfred Blue may leave for NFL

LSU running back Alfred Blue, despite being a backup for the Tigers this season, may pass on a final season of eligibility in favor of a jump to the NFL, according to nola.com.
Blue is expected to join LSU's senior class in Senior Day ceremonies Friday before the Tigers play host to Arkansas. Typically, underclassmen who do so are planning to forego their college eligibility and enter the NFL draft. Blue recently learned that the NCAA would grant him one more season, but with sophomore starter Jeremy Hill's early-entry decision still pending, Blue may have decided to get his decision out of the way. At least two South Carolina underclassmen expected to turn pro early will apparently do the same.
Blue (6-foot-2, 222 pounds) has backed up Hill for the last two seasons. This year, he has rushed for 300 yards on 62 carries, and had one of his best performances of the season in Saturday's win over Texas A&M with 61 yards on 13 carries. He rushed 19 times for 89 yards in the season opener against Texas Christian while Hill served a suspension. His most productive season at LSU was in 2011 as a sophomore, when he rushed for 539 yards and seven scores.