Report: LSU running back Alfred Blue may leave for NFL

Blue (6-foot-2, 222 pounds) has backed up Hill for the last two seasons. This year, he has rushed for 300 yards on 62 carries, and had one of his best performances of the season in Saturday's win over Texas A&M with 61 yards on 13 carries. He rushed 19 times for 89 yards in the season opener against Texas Christian while Hill served a suspension. His most productive season at LSU was in 2011 as a sophomore, when he rushed for 539 yards and seven scores.