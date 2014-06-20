Report: LSU OT La'el Collins renews injury insurance policy

It's not an uncommon move for a senior prospect of Collins' stature, although the fact that he had a $5 million policy in place for his junior season speaks to how seriously he considered an early jump to the NFL even before last season began. He is considered among the SEC's top left tackle prospects for next year's draft, along with Texas A&M's Cedric Ogbuehi and South Carolina's Corey Robinson. NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks ranked Collins No. 4 nationally at the tackle position, noting that he has "the athleticism and physical tools to merit first-round consideration." Last season, he recorded 65 knockdown blocks to lead the way for running back Jeremy Hill, a second-round pick of the Bengals this year, to rush for more than 1,000 yards.