Report: Louisville safety Gerod Holliman is turning pro

Actually, you do have to have some athleticism to come up with 14 interceptions in one season. Holliman plays the ball in the air quite well and has excellent ball skills. When asked for a short description of his play last week, he responded with "ballhawk." He didn't have any interceptions as a redshirt freshman backup in 2013, then blossomed upon his insertion into the starting lineup this season. He credited new coordinator Todd Grantham's defense with allowing him to roam, saying the defense allowed him opportunities to freelance in an attempt to make plays.