Report: Loucheiz Purifoy to be suspended for opener

One of the top juniors in college football, Florida all-purpose athlete Loucheiz Purifoy, will be suspended for the Gators' home opener Saturday against Toledo, gatorcountry.com is reporting.
Reserve linemen Darious Cummings, Jay-nard Bostwick, Quinteze Williams and receiver Latroy Pittman will be suspended as well, according to the report. It remains unclear why the group was suspended.
Purifoy is primed to be the SEC's most versatile player this season, with significant roles on offense, defense and special teams for the Gators. The junior, considered among the better pro prospects at his position in the college game, played mostly defense last season.
Purifoy's absence could mean significantly more action for freshman cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, a five-star recruit. Florida coaches have said Hargreaves had earned playing time already. It was less clear how much of a role Purifoy was expected to play in Florida's offensive game plan against the Rockets.
According to the report, all five players are expected to be available against Miami next weekend.
Florida also has suspended starting middle linebacker Antonio Morrison for the Toledo game.