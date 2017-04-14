Report: Leonard Fournette visits hometown Saints

Leonard Fournette didn't have to travel far for his latest visit with an NFL club.
The former LSU star running back is visiting the New Orleans Saints' facility, according to ESPN's Adam Caplan. He is there as part of the club's annual workout for local draft prospects, although he met with team officials only without working out, per the Times-Picayune. As such, his meeting with the club does not count against the Saints' allotment of 30 pre-draft visits with prospects.
The Saints hold the No. 11 overall pick of the NFL draft. If they want to acquire the New Orleans native for their backfield, however, that pick wouldn't appear to be early enough. Four of five NFL.com analysts project Fournette to be selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 4 overall, and if he gets past the Jaguars, the Carolina Panthers loom at No. 8 overall with a need at the position.
Fournette visited the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this week, as well as the Panthers. In a draft class of running backs that has been heralded for its overall strength and depth, Fournette has emerged as the top prospect with a dynamic combination of size and speed.