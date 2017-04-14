Report: Leonard Fournette visits hometown Saints

The Saints hold the No. 11 overall pick of the NFL draft. If they want to acquire the New Orleans native for their backfield, however, that pick wouldn't appear to be early enough. Four of five NFL.com analysts project Fournette to be selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 4 overall, and if he gets past the Jaguars, the Carolina Panthers loom at No. 8 overall with a need at the position.