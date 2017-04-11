Report: Leonard Fournette visiting Cincinnati Bengals

Fournette is the No. 1 RB in NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock's ranking of the top 5 players at each position.
Cincinnati has visited with other top rushers like FSU's Dalvin Cook and Oklahoma's Joe Mixon. The club also sent its RB coach to Texas RB D'Onta Foreman's pro day.
The Bengals hold the No. 9 overall pick in Round 1, and the consensus among NFL.com analysts is that Fournette won't be available when Cincinnati is on the clock. Fournette goes no later than No. 6 overall to the Jets in the latest mock drafts from the analysts.
However, if for some reason Cincinnati has the opportunity to land Fournette in the draft (April 27-29 in Philadelphia), the club will have done its homework, and at the very least, it appears the Bengals are serious about potentially adding to a RB stable that includes Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard.