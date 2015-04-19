Report: La'el Collins among Miami Dolphins' top targets

The Miami Dolphins invested their first-round pick in their offensive line last season, selecting tackle Ja'Wuan James, but that doesn't mean they wouldn't do it again in this year's draft.
LSU offensive lineman La'el Collins is among the frontrunners for Miami's choice at No. 14 overall, according to the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel. Collins, who has extensive college experience as a left tackle but is projected more often as a guard at the pro level, could potentially pair with James as a young, dominant right side of a Dolphins line backed by an emerging star at running back in Lamar Miller.
The Dolphins have taken a close look at many top offensive linemen in the draft, either through an official visit or a private workout. Count Collins among them, as Miami will host the former All-SEC tackle next week, according to the report. Among others, the Sun-Sentinel notes the Dolphins have also worked out or hosted Iowa's Brandon Scherff, Miami's Ereck Flowers, Florida's D.J. Humphries and FSU's Cam Erving.
NFL Media analyst Charles Davis projected the Dolphins to pick Collins last week in his latest mock draft.