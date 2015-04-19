Report: La'el Collins among Miami Dolphins' top targets

The Dolphins have taken a close look at many top offensive linemen in the draft, either through an official visit or a private workout. Count Collins among them, as Miami will host the former All-SEC tackle next week, according to the report. Among others, the Sun-Sentinel notes the Dolphins have also worked out or hosted Iowa's Brandon Scherff, Miami's Ereck Flowers, Florida's D.J. Humphries and FSU's Cam Erving.