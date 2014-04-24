Report: Kelvin Benjamin, Austin Seferian-Jenkins meet with Jets

In a recent teleconference, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Benjamin was "a little bit of a polarizing player." While Benjamin lacked consistency and focus for much of his career at FSU, he became a huge weapon -- literally and figuratively -- in the second half of the 2013 season. He is a matchup nightmare because of his size and has embraced a "Baby Megatron" moniker. Whether he can become a legitimate go-to receiver is still a question, but his red-zone potential is a big selling point.