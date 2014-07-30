Report: Josh Turner still member of Texas football team

Last week it seemed as though coach Charlie Strong was laying down the law in Austin as he reportedly kicked a number of players off the Texas roster for off-the-field issues.
Safety Josh Turner, in line to start for the Longhorns in 2014, was reportedly one of those players booted from the program but OrangeBloods.com reported on Wednesday that the senior remains on the roster following a meeting with Strong.
"He's grateful to be part of the program, to have the opportunity to finish his degree. He's close to getting his degree and he's very happy about that," one of Turner's former high school coaches, Kevin Cox, told the website. "He's still on the team and he's very thankful that things turned out the way they have."
The Austin American-Statesmen also confirmed the news that Turner would remain with the program but reported that the safety is on a short leash with "something akin to a zero-tolerance policy."
A source told the American-Statesman that Turner had a verbal altercation with Texas strength coach Pat Moorer earlier this summer and had to attend 5 a.m. workouts after being "banned" from the team's facilities by Strong.
Turner has played in 37 games for the Longhorns in his career and had three starts as a junior last year. He emerged out of spring practice as the starter at free safety next to Mykkele Thompson in the secondary. Turner's backup, Chevoski Collins, was also reportedly dismissed from the program in the offseason.
Running back Joe Bergeron, who was reportedly kicked off the team last week around the same time reports had Turner getting the boot, is apparently headed to Division II program West Texas A&M after the West Texas A&M athletic director told the American-Statesman that the school had received permission to contact the tailback.
Texas has not confirmed any of the roster moves.