Report: Johnny Manziel would prefer not to land in Jacksonville

NEW YORK -- Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel maintained he would be excited to go to whatever NFL club drafts him during his media interviews Wednesday at the NFL Play 60 Youth Football Festival.
That's not the case, though, according to a report suggesting the former Texas A&M star would rather not land in Jacksonville.
The Jaguars hold the No. 3 overall pick and are among several clubs drafting in the top 10 that have a clear need at the quarterback position. Sports Illustrated reports that Manziel wouldn't care to hear his name called when Jacksonville turns in its card Thursday night. Manziel reportedly has no issue with the Jaguars' coaching staff, but isn't thrilled about Jacksonville as a location.
The Sports Illustrated report also suggests that Manziel's family doesn't want to see him end up with the Houston Texans, because any other destination would make it easier for the star quarterback to distance himself from both the "Johnny Football" reputation, and the friends with whom he built his collegiate reputation as a party seeker.
Wait ... what?
A prospect's family wouldn't want to see its player drafted No. 1 overall? If that's not a first, the precedent is a short one.
It doesn't make much sense to Erik Burkhardt, Manziel's agent, either.