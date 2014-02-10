Report: Johnny Manziel won't throw at Texas A&M Pro Day

Johnny Manziel won't put his throwing arm on display for NFL scouts at the Texas A&M pro day event on March 5, and will instead throw for scouts at an on-campus workout three weeks later, according to a report.
It's not uncommon for prospects to hold on-campus, private workouts for NFL scouts after and in lieu of pro days. Most commonly that occurs when an injury requires more time to heal, although there is no indication that Manziel is overcoming any physical problems as he trains for the NFL Scouting Combine in San Diego with quarterback coach George Whitfield Jr. Another concern quarterbacks sometimes cite is poor timing with receivers with whom they are unfamiliar. At pro day workouts, quarterbacks throw to the receivers they've grown familiar with as college teammates, and do so at campus practice facilities they have grown accustomed to, making for the most comfortable setting.
The delayed campus workout could give rise, however, to speculation about whether Manziel will throw passes at the combine. Quarterbacks are scheduled to work out on Sunday, Feb. 23, less than two weeks before the Aggies' formal pro day event. Two other quarterbacks who have been invited to the combine, Alabama's AJ McCarron and Fresno State's Derek Carr, have indicated they have yet to decide whether they will throw at the event.
Both McCarron and Carr cited timing with receivers as a deterrent.
Manziel has avoided media interviews since his announcement that he would leave Texas A&M early for the NFL draft nearly a month ago.