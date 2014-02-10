Report: Johnny Manziel won't throw at Texas A&M Pro Day

It's not uncommon for prospects to hold on-campus, private workouts for NFL scouts after and in lieu of pro days. Most commonly that occurs when an injury requires more time to heal, although there is no indication that Manziel is overcoming any physical problems as he trains for the NFL Scouting Combine in San Diego with quarterback coach George Whitfield Jr. Another concern quarterbacks sometimes cite is poor timing with receivers with whom they are unfamiliar. At pro day workouts, quarterbacks throw to the receivers they've grown familiar with as college teammates, and do so at campus practice facilities they have grown accustomed to, making for the most comfortable setting.