Report: Johnny Manziel to sign with Select Sports Group

Although Johnny Manziel has yet to announce that he will enter the 2014 NFL Draft, he has taken a step that makes his early entry a certainty, according to ESPN.com.
While Manziel has chosen Select Sports Group to handle his rookie NFL contract, he has chosen Maverick Carter, who works closely with Miami Heat star LeBron James, a friend of Manziel's, to handle his marketing ventures, according to the report.
That falls in line with an unconfirmed Dec. 13 report of Manziel working with SSG. Manziel went from Atlanta to Miami after Texas A&M's win over Duke in the Chick-fil-A Bowl to celebrate the new year with friend and recording artist Drake on New Year's night, and he was on hand to see a Heat-Warriors game the next night. According to the report, Manziel was sitting with Carter at the game.
The battle among agents for Manziel's services has been a heated one that may have included Roc Sports Nation, which is owned by rapper Jay Z.