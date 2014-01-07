Report: Johnny Manziel to announce draft decision Wednesday

Texas A&M star quarterback Johnny Manziel will announce his decision whether to enter the NFL draft Wednesday, two sources told ESPN.com.
NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt reported last week that Manziel and Aggies wide receiver Mike Evans would be playing their final college game in the Chick-fil-A Bowl; Evans followed suit days later with his announcement that he would be turning pro.
Though Manziel is fully expected to enter the 2014 NFL Draft, he has been coy when asked about his plans both after the Chick-fil-A Bowl and again Monday night during ESPN's broadcast of the BCS championship game. Texas A&M associate athletic director Jason Cook told the outlet there was no timetable for a Manziel announcement.
That could mean Manziel may simply announce via Twitter, as many underclassmen have done in recent weeks, rather than holding a news conference through the school.
Manziel reportedly has picked Select Sports Group to handle his contract in the NFL and Maverick Carter, who works closely with Miami Heat star LeBron James, to handle his marketing interests, according to ESPN.com.
The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, Manziel led the Aggies to a 9-4 record this season, including a thrilling 52-48 win over Duke in the Chick-fil-A Bowl, and amassed 4,873 yards of total offense. In two seasons as a starter, Manziel fell just short of 10,000 yards of total offense after piling up an SEC single-season record 5,116 in 2012.
Manziel has been widely projected as a first-round draft pick. The deadline for underclassmen to declare draft eligibility is Jan. 15.