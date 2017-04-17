Report: Jets, Chiefs hosting Cal QB Davis Webb for visits

After conducting a private workout with Davis Webb in recent weeks, the New York Jets are sitting down with the quarterback prospect from Cal one more time before the 2017 NFL Draft. But not before the Kansas City Chiefs get their chance.
Webb's recent travel schedule of pre-draft visits has sent him from the Arizona Cardinals, to the meeting with the Chiefs Monday, with the Jets to follow this week, according to ESPN's Adam Caplan. The Jets have certainly been busy with quarterbacks since the NFL Scouting Combine, putting Webb, Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes, Clemson's Deshaun Watson, North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky and Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer through private workouts. The Jets also have hosted Mahomes and Trubisky on pre-draft visits. The Jets have a glaring need at the position and hold the No. 6 overall pick of the draft. This year's quarterback class is regarded as one that needs plenty of development; as such, the Jets could potentially land one of the draft's top passers with its second-round choice at No. 39 overall.
The Chiefs, with Alex Smith at quarterback, don't have a pressing need at the position quite like the Jets. But that doesn't mean the club isn't doing its homework on potential competition for the 32-year-old Smith. In fact, they've been highly active in assessing the draft's quarterback class.
NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock ranks Webb as the No. 5 quarterback in the draft class, and he appears to have strong support around the league. Webb said he has been told by many teams that he is a first-round talent, and according to one NFL executive, he'll eventually emerge as the best quarterback in the class.