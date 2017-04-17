Report: Jets, Chiefs hosting Cal QB Davis Webb for visits

Webb's recent travel schedule of pre-draft visits has sent him from the Arizona Cardinals, to the meeting with the Chiefs Monday, with the Jets to follow this week, according to ESPN's Adam Caplan. The Jets have certainly been busy with quarterbacks since the NFL Scouting Combine, putting Webb, Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes, Clemson's Deshaun Watson, North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky and Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer through private workouts. The Jets also have hosted Mahomes and Trubisky on pre-draft visits. The Jets have a glaring need at the position and hold the No. 6 overall pick of the draft. This year's quarterback class is regarded as one that needs plenty of development; as such, the Jets could potentially land one of the draft's top passers with its second-round choice at No. 39 overall.