Report: JAY Z's Roc Nation Sports has talked with Brett Hundley

Rapper JAY Z has worked with Beyonce, Ja Rule and Justin Timberlake, among others. He may also end up collaborating with UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley.
The National Football Post reported Wednesday morning that representatives of Hundley, a third-year sophomore who is draft-eligible, met with Roc Nation Sports, which is owned by JAY Z, about possibly being Hundley's agent should Hundley declare for the draft.
Roc Nation represents New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith, as well as NBA star Kevin Durant, WNBA star Skylar Diggins and free-agent second baseman Robinson Cano.
While NCAA bylaws restrict student-athletes from agreeing verbally or in writing to be represented by an agent, meeting with an agent is allowed.
"It is not a violation of NCAA rules if a student-athlete merely talks to an agent (as long as an agreement for agent representation is not established) or socializes with an agent," the bylaw states. "For example, a student-athlete could go to dinner with an agent and no NCAA violations would result if the student-athlete provided his own transportation and paid for his meal."
Hundley (6-foot-3, 222 pounds) is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation. But his play in the Bruins' past two games, losses to Stanford and Oregon, has led to numerous analysts saying he would be better off returning for his junior season. Hundley has 14 TD passes and eight interceptions this season, but he threw just two TD passes and four picks in the two losses.
UPDATE: Hundley's father, Brett Hundley Sr., said Wednesday that reports of his son's reps meeting with Roc Nation Sports are "absolutely false," according to the Orange County Register's Ryan Kartje.
