Report: James Conner receives clean scan entering combine

Pitt RB James Conner will have plenty of things on his mind next week at the NFL Scouting Combine, but the Hodgkin lymphoma condition he overcame last offseason won't have to be one of them.
Conner received a "clean scan" on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, which is excellent news for one of college football's most inspirational figures. He missed nearly all of the 2015 season with a knee injury, and doctors discovered the cancer during the course of his knee rehabilitation. Through a regimen of chemotherapy, he beat the disease and announced he was cancer-free last May.
He scored two touchdowns in his first game back after beating the disease, and finished his final college season with 1,092 yards on 216 carries with 16 touchdowns for the Panthers last year.
The latest scan on Conner's condition bodes well for his medical evaluations at the combine, which are scheduled for Feb. 28 and March 1. Conner's position group will go through its on-field workout on March 3. Conner was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2014, amassing 1,765 yards and 26 touchdowns with a powerful rushing style and a 6-foot-2, 235-pound frame. He will work out at the combine in Indianapolis among a deep group of talented running backs headlined by FSU's Dalvin Cook, LSU's Leonard Fournette and Stanford's Christian McCaffrey.