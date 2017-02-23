Report: James Conner receives clean scan entering combine

The latest scan on Conner's condition bodes well for his medical evaluations at the combine, which are scheduled for Feb. 28 and March 1. Conner's position group will go through its on-field workout on March 3. Conner was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2014, amassing 1,765 yards and 26 touchdowns with a powerful rushing style and a 6-foot-2, 235-pound frame. He will work out at the combine in Indianapolis among a deep group of talented running backs headlined by FSU's Dalvin Cook, LSU's Leonard Fournette and Stanford's Christian McCaffrey.