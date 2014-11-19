Report: Jameis Winston told FSU his signature was forged

Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston told school officials last month that a number of items for sale allegedly bearing his signature were forged items.
The Palm Beach Post reported a source told the newspaper that when Winston looked at a website selling items with his signature, "he looked at multiple things and said that wasn't his signature." The source said Winston also told school officials that items he knew he had not signed were for sale with his supposed signature.
ESPN reported Tuesday that there were questions about the authenticity of some Winston autographs, reporting that one authentication company rejected the job of verifying his signature before another one accepted.
FSU's compliance department has looked into the issue, and athletic director Stan Wilcox said last month that the school uncovered "no information" indicating Winston was paid for items reported to bear his signature."
Winston and the Seminoles are 10-0 -- FSU is the only unbeaten Power Five conference program -- but still ranked just third in the College Football Playoff selection committee's top 25. The Seminoles play host to Boston College on Saturday in their final ACC regular-season game of the season.
