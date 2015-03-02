Report: Jameis Winston files to trademark 'Famous Jameis'

Winston was often called "Famous Jameis" during a college career in which he won a Heisman Trophy and national title during the 2013 season. Despite several off-the-field concerns, most NFL analysts believe his football acumen will lead to him being taken No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft.
If that does indeed happen, he'll certainly take the "Famous Jameis" moniker to a new level.
This isn't the first time a top NFL prospect has applied for a trademark on a nickname he earned in college. Last year, Johnny Manziel was involved in a prolonged battle dealing with several nicknames or phrases associated with him dating back to his time at Texas A&M.
Hopefully, for Winston and his lawyers, things won't be as complicated as the issues surrounding the "Johnny Football" trademark case were for Manziel.