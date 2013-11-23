Report: Jameis Winston case decision unlikely before Thursday

The decision on whether to file charges against Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston in a sexual-assault case is unlikely to be made before Thanksgiving, Leon County (Fla.) State Attorney Willie Meggs told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Meggs on Friday said prosecutors needed to do four or five things to wrap up their investigation. But a day later, he told the AP that "not everything has fallen into place."
"I very seriously doubt that we will be finished by Thanksgiving," Meggs said. "We still haven't gotten everything we need to get."
Meanwhile, the family of the complainant released a statement Friday night through their attorney saying the alleged incident was not consensual.
"To be clear, the victim did not consent," attorney Patricia Carroll wrote in the statement, issued to various media outlets. "This was a rape."
Winston started Saturday afternoon when the second-ranked Seminoles beat Idaho. The Seminoles play at archrival Florida next Saturday.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.