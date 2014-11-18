Report: Jameis Winston autographs' authenticity questioned

The Jameis Winston autograph saga has become even murkier.
ESPN.com reported Tuesday that there are questions about the authenticity of some Winston autographs, reporting that one authentication company rejected the job of verifying his signature before another one accepted.
In addition, two autograph experts contacted by ESPN's "Outside the Lines" show expressed skepticism. One said "it would be tough to determine authenticity because he wasn't comfortable with the lack of verified Winston representations or exemplars in the marketplace," and the other said "these Winston autographs from the supposed signing are done by more than one hand."
Florida State's compliance department began to investigate the Winston autograph situation last month. FSU AD Stan Wilcox has said that the school uncovered "no information indicating that he accepted payment for items reported to bear his signature."
Winston hasn't let the situation bother him. He has guided the Seminoles to a 10-0 record -- FSU is the only unbeaten Power Five conference program -- and has them in line for a spot in the four-team playoff. The Seminoles play host to Boston College on Saturday in their final ACC regular-season game of the year.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.