Report: Iowa State taps Matt Campbell as new head coach

Scratch another college coaching job off the vacancy list.
Toledo coach Matt Campbell has accepted the job at Iowa State despite an offer of more than $800,000 to stay with the Rockets that would have made him the highest-paid coach in the Mid-American Conference, according to the Toledo Blade.
"We think very highly of Matt Campbell and have made him a very generous offer to keep him as our head football coach," Toledo athletic director Mike O'Brien told the publication via text message.
Campbell compiled a 35-15 record in four seasons with the Rockets, and will earn his third bowl bid next month. He also coached Toledo to a win in the Military Bowl as interim coach following the 2011 season. Campbell's team no doubt made an impression on Iowa State athletic director Jamie Campbell earlier this season when the Rockets beat ISU 30-23. Toledo (9-2) contended for the Group of Five New Year's Six bowl until Friday's loss to Western Michigan. The Rockets were 2-0 against Power Five teams this season, winning at Arkansas 16-12 on Sept. 12 before beating the Cyclones a week later.
Terms of his agreement with ISU were not immediately available. Iowa State wasted no time in filling its vacancy, having fired coach Paul Rhoads just a week ago. Rhoads was 32-54 over seven seasons with the Cyclones.