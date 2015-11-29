Report: Iowa State taps Matt Campbell as new head coach

Campbell compiled a 35-15 record in four seasons with the Rockets, and will earn his third bowl bid next month. He also coached Toledo to a win in the Military Bowl as interim coach following the 2011 season. Campbell's team no doubt made an impression on Iowa State athletic director Jamie Campbell earlier this season when the Rockets beat ISU 30-23. Toledo (9-2) contended for the Group of Five New Year's Six bowl until Friday's loss to Western Michigan. The Rockets were 2-0 against Power Five teams this season, winning at Arkansas 16-12 on Sept. 12 before beating the Cyclones a week later.