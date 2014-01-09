Report: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Cyrus Kouandjio declare for NFL draft

Alabama junior safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and junior offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio will forgo their senior seasons at the school and enter the NFL draft, according to an ESPN report.
Clinton-Dix was a two-year starter for the Crimson Tide and is arguably the top safety prospect available in the draft. Near the end of his sophomore season in 2012, his play took a step forward and he quickly became regarded among the nation's top underclassmen after recording interceptions in both the SEC championship game against Georgia, and in the BCS title game against Notre Dame. He was suspended for two games during the 2013 season for accepting a loan of less than $500 from a UA support staffer who reportedly had ties to an agent.
He made 52 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups in 11 games for the Crimson Tide this season.
Like Clinton-Dix, Kouandjio (6-foot-5, 305 pounds) entered the season as one of the nation's most highly regarded juniors, although his play was inconsistent at times. He was flagged twice for holding in UA's season-opening win over Virginia Tech, and struggled mightily in pass protection in Alabama's Sugar Bowl loss to Oklahoma. However, his athleticism for someone his size remains attractive to scouts. His preseason body-fat percentage was just 16, and his ability to reach linebackers to make blocks in space is uncommon for a left tackle.
Kouandjio described his decision as "50-50" in the days leading up the Sugar Bowl.
Other possible early draft entries among UA underclassmen include linebacker Adrian Hubbard, who reportedly will turn pro, and defensive lineman Jeoffrey Pagan. The school will hold a 4:30 p.m. CT news conference Thursday, where the players will formally announce their decisions.