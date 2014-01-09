Report: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Cyrus Kouandjio declare for NFL draft

Clinton-Dix was a two-year starter for the Crimson Tide and is arguably the top safety prospect available in the draft. Near the end of his sophomore season in 2012, his play took a step forward and he quickly became regarded among the nation's top underclassmen after recording interceptions in both the SEC championship game against Georgia, and in the BCS title game against Notre Dame. He was suspended for two games during the 2013 season for accepting a loan of less than $500 from a UA support staffer who reportedly had ties to an agent.