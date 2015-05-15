Report: Golson expected to announce transfer decision Monday

The wait for a decision on where former Notre Dame quarterback Everett Golson will play his final season of college football could soon be over.
Golson made some campus visits earlier this week, with Florida State among the stops. The Post reports FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher is eager to add the former Fighting Irish signal-caller as a potential replacement for No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston. Fisher said earlier this week that FSU was "negotiating" with the graduate transfer but Fisher ruled out guaranteeing him a starting job.
The Seminoles were able to get a good look at Golson last season in Tallahassee, when he nearly led Notre Dame to a win over FSU in a thriller.
Redshirt junior Sean Maguire appeared to be the heir apparent to Winston but replacing a Heisman Trophy winner is no easy task, and Fisher might not be completely sold that Maguire is the best option for the team in 2015. Golson led Notre Dame to an undefeated regular season in 2012. However, he sat out the 2013 season while serving an academic suspension and lost his starting job before Notre Dame's bowl game last season after falling out of favor with head coach Brian Kelly due to his penchant for turning the ball over.
Florida State is considered the favorite to land Golson. He has reportedly also visited Georgia and Florida.