Report: Golson expected to announce transfer decision Monday

Redshirt junior Sean Maguire appeared to be the heir apparent to Winston but replacing a Heisman Trophy winner is no easy task, and Fisher might not be completely sold that Maguire is the best option for the team in 2015. Golson led Notre Dame to an undefeated regular season in 2012. However, he sat out the 2013 season while serving an academic suspension and lost his starting job before Notre Dame's bowl game last season after falling out of favor with head coach Brian Kelly due to his penchant for turning the ball over.