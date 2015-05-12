Report: FSU's past 3 draft classes to make at least $90 million

Florida State had 11 players selected in the 2015 NFL Draft, the most of any school in the nation and a figure that gives FSU 29 players taken in the past three drafts.
The 29 players is a three-year record in the era of the seven-round draft (since 1994), and some math done by the Tallahassee (Fla.) Democrat shows those 29 players will make at least $90 million in guaranteed money combined in their NFL careers.
The Democrat figured out each player's initial contract based on where they were drafted and came up with the $90 million figure. That does not include any potential future contracts, just the first NFL contracts for each of the 29.
FSU coach Jimbo Fisher was suitably impressed when told.
"I've seen some of those circumstances (the players grew up in)," he told the Democrat. "To me, it's kind of surreal. And I'm extremely happy for them and their families because I know a lot of the trials and tribulations they've all gone through to get where they're at -- in school and ball and all the hard work they put in."
Fisher also pointed out the obvious: That kind of money has the potential to change "generations of lives," he said.
"When one person breaks the mold and comes out of line to do something great, he can change the whole dynamic of a family," Fisher told the newspaper. "His kids, his kids' kids."
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.