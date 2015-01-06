Report: FSU's Mario Edwards Jr. intends to enter 2015 draft

Edwards, a 6-foot-3, 294-pounder, arrived on campus as the No. 1 overall recruit in 2012 and became a key part of Florida State's run to a national title during the 2013 season as one of the nation's toughest players to block. While he has not lived up to the early hype when it comes to rushing the passer, the athletic defensive end is stout against the run and has the size to play just about any spot along the line.