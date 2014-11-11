Report: FSU might change date for Jameis Winston hearing

Florida State officials reportedly will hold a teleconference Tuesday to decide whether to change the date of quarterback Jameis Winston's code of conduct hearing.
USA Today reported the details surrounding the teleconference. The hearing had been scheduled for the week starting Nov. 17; that is next week.
Last week, David Cornwell, an attorney advising Winston, sent a letter to FSU requesting a delay of the hearing.
USA Today reported that Monday, Cornwell sent an e-mail to FSU saying, "I have been consistent -- we will cooperate as long as the process is fair."
The e-mail also said "we will not be available or prepared" by next week, and that, "Jameis and his family are entitled to the advisor of their choice. Thus, the process must be guided with appropriate regard for my schedule."
FSU, which is unbeaten and ranked No. 2 in last week's College Football Playoff selection committee's top 25, plays at Miami on Saturday. FSU plays host to Boston College on Nov. 22 and finishes the regular season with a home game against Florida on Nov. 29. The ACC championship game is Dec. 6.
Potentially, the hearing could be pushed back beyond the end of the season.
