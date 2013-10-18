Report: Former Oregon Ducks TE Colt Lyerla signs with agent

Former Oregon tight end Colt Lyerla has signed with an agent, solidifying his intent to enter the 2014 NFL Draft.
Lyerla will be represented by XL Sports, according to Bleacher Report, a decision that comes less than two weeks after the junior withdrew from school.
Lyerla (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) is as athletic as any tight end in the country, including North Carolina's Eric Ebron and Austin Seferian-Jenkins of Pacific Northwest rival Washington, but will have to convince scouts and executives that off-field baggage is not an issue.
The Portland Tribune obtained a police report alleging that a seemingly intoxicated Lylera assaulted three men on a Eugene, Ore., street in April 2012.
School officials were aware of the incident, which could cast Lyerla's absence from the start of fall camp ahead of the 2012 season in a new light.