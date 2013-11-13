Report: Florida State QB Jameis Winston under investigation

Published: Nov 13, 2013 at 11:52 AM
jameis-winston-111313-ts.jpg

Florida State athletic department officials acknowledged Wednesday that quarterback Jameis Winston was investigated by Tallahassee police in December 2012, but also said that because the investigation has not been closed, the school cannot comment.

In a statement released by the sports information office, the school said, "We are aware of a matter that was investigated by the Tallahassee Police Department almost a year ago. ... We look forward to a speedy resolution of the issue. There is no change in Jameis Winston's status."

While Winston and coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media after Wednesday's practice, the school said they would answer football-only questions.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported Wednesday night that the Tallahassee Police Department received a complaint of sexual battery against Winston on Dec. 7, 2012, and that no charges were filed. A Tallahassee police spokesman told the Democrat that the complainant is cooperating with the State Attorney's Office.

Tallahassee attorney Tim Jansen is representing Winston.

"This case has been going on for over a year. The case was basically closed and we're not sure why it's opened up," Jansen told the Democrat. "We've been cooperating with the law enforcement agencies and we're hoping to get a quick resolution in favor of Mr. Winston."

Jansen also told the newspaper that Winston has not been interviewed by police or prosecutors.

The Tallahassee Police Department released a statement saying, "The case was assigned to the Special Victims Unit. TPD is continuing its investigation and has consulted with the State Attorney as to the direction of the case."

The police report, which was released Wednesday afternoon and heavily redacted, does not mention Winston by name. It also says the suspect was between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11 with straight hair. Winston is 6-4 with curly hair.

Winston is a redshirt freshman. The incident being investigated would have happened right after the conclusion of the 2012 regular season, when Winston was redshirting as a true freshman.

