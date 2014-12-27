Report: Florida's Jeff Driskel considering Duke transfer

Florida quarterback Jeff Driskel, who lost his starting role at UF during the 2014 season and faces a new incoming coaching staff, is reportedly considering a transfer. Duke is among the schools under consideration, per the report.
He would be a fifth-year senior next season and immediately eligible, according to the Charlotte News & Observer.
The move would make sense on a number of fronts. For Duke, Driskel would bridge an inexperienced group of quarterbacks that is losing senior starter Anthony Boone. For Driskel, it would be a chance to learn under Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe, who coached Manning brothers Peyton and Eli at Tennessee and Ole Miss, respectively. Cutcliffe is regarded as something of a quarterback whisperer in the college ranks.
That's exactly what Driskel could probably use, along with a change of scenery. He struggled at UF this season and eventually lost his starting role to freshman Treon Harris. And while new UF coach Jim McElwain and offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier could benefit Driskel with a new offensive system, that won't necessarily regenerate the confidence he would need to lead the Gators' offense again.
Florida's offensive coordinator during the 2014 regular season, Kurt Roper, came from Duke.
Driskel completed 106 of 195 passes for 1,092 yards during the 2014 season. He threw 10 interceptions with just nine touchdown passes. Harris was named Freshman All-SEC after replacing him.