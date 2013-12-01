Report: Florida Gators fire embattled OC Brent Pease

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida has fired offensive coordinator Brent Pease after the program's first losing season since 1979, a person familiar with the situation said.
Pease was let go Sunday, one day after the Gators (4-8) ended the season with a 37-7 loss to rival Florida State.
The move had been expected for weeks, as the losses mounted and it became clear coach Will Muschamp would make changes on the offensive side of the ball.
Pease became the scapegoat for a dismal season that included a dreadful offense. The Gators rank 112th in the nation in total offense.
