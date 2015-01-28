Report: FCS star Vernon Adams visiting Oregon this weekend

Adams (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) threw for 3,483 yards and 35 TDs and also rushed for 285 yards and six TDs this season despite missing four games with an injury. He has thrown for 10,438 yards and 110 TDs in his three-season career. He threw for 475 yards and seven TDs in a 59-52 loss to Washington this season and for 411 yards and four TDs in a 49-46 win over Oregon State on 2013.