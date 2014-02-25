Report: Falcons favor Khalil Mack over Anthony Barr

INDIANAPOLIS -- If the Atlanta Falcons come down to Buffalo's Khalil Mack and UCLA's Anthony Barr for the No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, look for Mack to be the one to get the call. That's the way plugged-in Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist D. Orlando Ledbetter hears it, and it makes sense on multiple fronts as the NFL Scouting Combine comes to a close.