Report: Ex-Florida QB Tyler Murphy transfers to Boston College

Murphy (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) became Florida's starting quarterback when Jeff Driskel suffered a broken leg early in a Sept. 21 game against Tennessee. Murphy rallied the Gators past the Volunteers, then led Florida to wins over Kentucky and Arkansas. But he was injured in a loss to LSU and also started losses to Missouri, Georgia and Vanderbilt. He didn't play in the final three games of the season because of a sprained shoulder. Florida lost all three to finish 4-8, its first losing record since 1979.