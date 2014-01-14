Report: Ex-Florida QB Tyler Murphy transfers to Boston College

Quarterback Tyler Murphy, who started six games for Florida this season, has transferred to Boston College for his final season of eligibility, CBSSports.com reported.
That would reunite Murphy with BC coach Steve Addazio, who recruited Murphy when he was an assistant at Florida. It also would return Murphy to his native Northeast; he is from Connecticut.
Murphy (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) became Florida's starting quarterback when Jeff Driskel suffered a broken leg early in a Sept. 21 game against Tennessee. Murphy rallied the Gators past the Volunteers, then led Florida to wins over Kentucky and Arkansas. But he was injured in a loss to LSU and also started losses to Missouri, Georgia and Vanderbilt. He didn't play in the final three games of the season because of a sprained shoulder. Florida lost all three to finish 4-8, its first losing record since 1979.
Murphy graduated in December with a telecommunications degree. He will have immediate eligibility as a grad student at BC.
Boston College is looking for a new starting quarterback after the graduation of four-year starter Chase Rettig. Backup Josh Bordner, who will be a senior next season, played in two games and attempted just four passes this season.
Murphy is a dual-threat quarterback. He is a sketchy passer but an OK runner, and he did show good patience in the pocket this season. He will be eligible for spring football.
Boston College's starting left tackle this season was Matt Patchan, who graduated from Florida in 2012 and transferred to BC for his final season of eligibility. Addazio was his position coach at Florida.
