Report: Dolphins set to host DeVante Parker, Breshad Perriman

The Miami Dolphins were a big player in free agency and during the wild trade season that ensued, and with the draft approaching they'll have yet another opportunity to upgrade quarterback Ryan Tannehill's group of targets.
The Dolphins could look to do that with their first-round pick, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. While the team would jump on the opportunity to snag consensus top two receivers Kevin White and Amari Cooper if they magically fall to the No. 14 overall pick, the Dolphins are also apparently ready to pull the trigger on either Louisville's DeVante Parker or Central Florida's Breshad Perriman.
Parker and Perriman have also lined up visits with Miami, according to Jackson.
Parker has been a fast-rising prospect the past month since the NFL Scouting Combine and is generally considered to be the No. 3 player at his position after White and Cooper. An injury limited him during his senior season with the Cardinals, but he showed he has the talent to be right there with the other two top receivers when he was on the field.
Perriman has shot up even faster that Parker on draft boards. Scouts are intrigued by his combination of size and speed, and Perriman wowed them last week when he ran a 4.24 40-yard dash at UCF's pro day. He's a tad smaller than Parker but has been mentioned as a potential first-round talent based on upside alone.
Recent NFL.com mock drafts have the Dolphins selecting Parker with the No. 14 pick, but they could face an interesting decision if White starts to fall and they want to trade up to get him, or if Parker is taken ahead of them.
Either way, it appears Tanehill will be getting yet another fresh face to find in the end zone based on what the Dolphins are looking to do early in the draft.