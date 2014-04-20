Report: Dolphins like Alabama OL Cyrus Kouandjio

The report suggests Hickey prefers Kouandjio over Martin because the club views the guard-tackle-versatile Martin as more of a guard in the NFL, whereas Kouandjio would fill the Dolphins' immediate need at right tackle. Miami holds the No. 19 overall pick in the first round and are frequently linked with Martin. NFL Media analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Charles Davis all project Martin to the Dolphins in their most recent mock drafts, although Jeremiah suggested last week that Martin might not be available at No. 19.