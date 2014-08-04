Report: Devonte Fields meeting with school officials on Tuesday

The status of preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Devonte Fields might become clearer on Tuesday.
The star defensive end has been separated from TCU since late July, but according to a FOX Sports Southwest report, is set to meet with school officials to determine his status with the university.
Fields was given the boot from campus and from the football team after it came to light he was being investigated by police. According to police reports, the football player was allegedly involved an incident in which his ex-girlfriend accused him of pointing a gun at her, threatening her and then punching her in the head.
The Associated Press reported last week that Fields turned himself into authorities on a misdemeanor assault warrant but was released after posting bond of $3,500.
At July's Big 12 Media Days in Dallas, Fields was the surprising choice for preseason Big 12 Player of the Year. He won the award as a true freshman, but sat out most of the 2013 season after being limited by off-the-field issues and a serious foot injury.
Head coach Gary Patterson even questioned the pick given that Fields hasn't even stepped onto the field for the Horned Frogs this year.
When he has been active for TCU, Fields is considered by some to be a possible first-round draft pick if he were to declare early (off-the-field issues aside, of course). He recorded 10 sacks as a true freshman back in 2012 and has flashed the ability of becoming an elite pass rusher at the next level with his 6-foot-4, 260-pound frame and quick first step.
The talented but troubled Fields may never wind up playing for TCU again but if he does, Tuesday's meeting with school officials could play a big part in getting snaps for the Horned Frogs in 2014.