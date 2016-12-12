Report: Dede Westbrook arrested twice for domestic violence

The Heisman Trophy finalist was arrested twice on misdemeanor family violence complaints prior to his arrival at OU, first in 2012 and again in 2013, according to the report. In the first incident, Westbrook was reportedly accused of throwing the mother of his two children to the ground at her residence. The charge was rejected by the Milam County (Texas) district attorney months later, per the report. In the second incident, Westbrook allegedly bit the same woman and struck her with a closed fist. Charges in that case were filed by the district attorney, but later dismissed because prosecutors could not locate the woman, according to the report.