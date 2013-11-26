Report: Decision on Jameis Winston charges likely weeks away

The State Attorney's Office in Leon County, Fla., likely needs two more weeks before deciding whether to charge Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston in a sexual-assault case, an assistant state attorney told CBSSports.com on Tuesday.
Georgia Cappleman, assistant state attorney of the Second Judicial Circuit, said, "It's mostly likely (after next week)."
If that is the case, Winston almost certainly would play in the Dec. 7 ACC championship game.
Cappleman said the state attorney's office is waiting on evidence, but she declined comment on specifics. State Attorney Willie Meggs said last week that a ruling was unlikely to come before Thanksgiving.
Winston is expected to start Saturday when Florida State, which is second in this week's BCS standings, plays at archrival Florida. Winston, who has led FSU to an 11-0 record, is the Heisman front-runner.
