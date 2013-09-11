Report: D.J. Fluker cooperating with Alabama investigation

Former Crimson Tide offensive lineman D.J. Fluker is cooperating with Alabama's investigation into whether he received improper benefits from agents, and already has been interviewed by the school's compliance staff, according to tuscaloosanews.com.
A Yahoo! Sports report Wednesday detailed allegations of improper benefits from agents, funneled through former Alabama defensive lineman Luther Davis, to five college players, including Fluker. The other players named are former Mississippi State Bulldogs Fletcher Cox and Chad Bumphis, former Tennessee quarterback Tyler Bray and current Tennessee defensive lineman Mo Couch.
Fluker, now a rookie with the San Diego Chargers, was a coveted prize for competing agents after declaring for the NFL draft after his junior season at Alabama. He was chosen No. 11 overall in April by San Diego.
As the only active college player named in the report, Couch is the only player among the five with current eligibility concerns. With curious timing that has drawn ridicule on social media, Tennessee's Butch Jones announced Wednesday that heat exhaustion would prevent Couch from playing against Oregon on Saturday.
NCAA rules prohibit players from accepting money or things of value from agents while they are still eligible to compete at the college level. If the NCAA determines a player violated a rule and finds him ineligible, his institution could be penalized by having to vacate any victories during which the ineligible player participated, among other possible penalties.
The Tuscaloosa News also reported that Davis has been told by UA officials that he is not welcome around the football program or its players. Davis received a training camp invitation from the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2011, but was released soon after and did not make an NFL roster.