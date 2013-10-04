Report: Condoleezza Rice to serve on college playoff committee

The selection committee that will determine the field for next season's inaugural College Football Playoff will include Condoleezza Rice, the Associated Press reported.
Rice served as secretary of state under President George W. Bush, and she is a serious football fan -- her dream job is to be commissioner of the NFL. She has a football pedigree, too. Rice's father was a high school football coach in Alabama.
The AP also reported a person with direct knowledge of the situation said that Tom Jernstedt, who has experience with the NCAA basketball tournament, and retired Lt. Gen. Michael Gould, the former Air Force Academy superintendent, are expected to be part of the panel, which will have at least 12 members.
CBSSports.com reported earlier this week that USC Athletic Director Pat Haden, Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez and West Virginia Athletic Director Oliver Luck, the father of Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, will serve on the committee. Archie Manning is also reportedly going to be a member of the panel.
The playoff will replace the much-maligned Bowl Championship Series. Four teams will be selected to participate in the playoff, and the winners of the national semifinals will compete for the championship.