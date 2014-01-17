Report: Colts assistant Pep Hamilton spurned Vandy job offer

Franklin certainly elevated the job. Had coordinators at Clemson and Stanford been mentioned as potential Vandy coaching candidates even five years ago, most observers would have scoffed and said Vandy was aiming too high. But Franklin has shown that Vandy can win games in the SEC and get to bowls. Granted, SEC East foes Tennessee, Florida and Georgia have struggled at times in the past two seasons, but in the past, even struggling Vols, Bulldogs and Gators teams would've cruised past Vandy.