Report: Colorado WR Paul Richardson visiting 49ers

Kelly has said that size is one way for a receiver to create separation, so Florida State's Kelvin Benjamin, whom NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah has going to the Eagles at No. 22 in his latest mock draft, makes sense, but there still would be a need for somebody from the later rounds who runs the 40-yard dash in less than 4.5 seconds. San Francisco could find itself in a similar position on the draft's second day (Rounds 2-3) -- the team was said to have interest in Jackson before he signed with the Redskins.