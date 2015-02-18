Report: Colorado State's Garrett Grayson to sit out NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- More top quarterbacks than usual will throw passes at this year's NFL Scouting Combine, but at least one intriguing talent at the position will sit out the drills.
Colorado State's Garrett Grayson, who was ranked this week as the No. 3 quarterback prospect available in the draft by NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, will have to wait until the Rams' pro day event to work out.
The draft's top two quarterbacks, Florida State's Jameis Winston and Oregon's Marcus Mariota, made 11th-hour decisions to throw this week. UCLA's Brett Hundley and Baylor's Bryce Petty will throw as well, making for heavy participation at Lucas Oil Stadium, where the combine often sees top quarterbacks sit out the passing portion of drill work.
Grayson had a chance to show off his arm to NFL coaches and scouts last month at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., where he was one of six quarterbacks to practice for a week in front of representatives from all 32 clubs.
It's a thin draft at the position after Winston and Mariota. NFL Media's Mike Mayock has projected Grayson as an NFL backup, and there are concerns about Petty's ability to transition from a hurry-up, shotgun offense to a pro-style attack.