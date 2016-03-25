Report: Christian Hackenberg blames decline on coaching

Hackenberg's most productive college season came under former PSU coach Bill O'Brien, now of the Houston Texans, in 2013. Though he was only a true freshman at the time, Hackenberg flashed great promise under O'Brien in passing for nearly 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns. In two years under Franklin since then, his completion percentage declined and he threw just 12 touchdown passes in 2014 with 16 in 2015. Poor pass protection and, at times, Hackenberg's own hesitancy in the pocket, led to 82 sacks over those last two years, as well.