Report: Casey McCoy will start at quarterback for Texas

Texas starting quarterback David Ash will miss Thursday night's Big 12 game at Iowa State, orangebloods.com reported Wednesday.
Case McCoy will get his second start of the season; he also started Texas' loss to Ole Miss. He is the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colt McCoy.
Ash suffered a head injury in the first half of Texas' win over Kansas State on Sept. 21 and did not return. This is the Longhorns' first game since then.
Ash had been listed as questionable going into that game because of a concussion he suffered in a loss to BYU on Sept. 7. Ash missed the Ole Miss game on Sept. 14.
True freshman Tyrone Swoopes, who has yet to play this season, was listed third on the depth chart this week. He has drawn comparisons to Vince Young, but Texas coaches have said they want to redshirt him this season.
One positive for Texas on the injury front is that wide receiver Daje Johnson, the Longhorns' best playmaker, is expected to play. He suffered an ankle injury against BYU and missed games against K-State and Ole Miss.
