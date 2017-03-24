Report: Browns work out potential No. 1 pick Myles Garrett

The Browns have conducted a private workout with Garrett, per The Plain Dealer of Cleveland, which could mark one of the final pieces in the team's evaluation of the star pass rusher.
Garrett put any doubts about his athleticism to rest with a stunning workout at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month. He's ranked as the draft's top overall player by NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah and is projected to the Browns at No. 1 in every NFL.com mock draft.
Barring some unforeseen development in the next month, it will be shocking if Garrett's name isn't called first when the draft begins on April 27 in Philadelphia.