Report: Browns willing to trade up in draft for Johnny Manziel

Although this is far from the first time the Browns' interest in the quarterback has been reported, it is the first indication that Cleveland might like him enough to trade up from the No. 4 overall pick to get it done. Its flexibility to do so is strong, given the club has a pair of first-round picks. The Houston Texans, St. Louis Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars pick ahead of the Browns. The Texans and Rams have both indicated they might have an interest in trading back, so the Browns might not find it tough to make a move up.